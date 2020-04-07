Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending this year by US$10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.

Oil companies are reversing 2020 spending and production increases by an average 20per cent as countries limit air travel, order businesses to close and tell residents to stay home. In a one-two punch to suppliers, crude prices are down nearly 60per cent this year and demand for fuels is falling sharply.

The largest US oil producer, which last month pledged "significant" cuts to spending, set 2020 capital expenditure at US$23 billion and could go lower if required, it said in a statement. Exxon previously expected to spend up to US$33 billion and had spent US$26 billion last year.

The US oil major's shares were up about 5 per cent at US$42.52 in premarket trading.

Exxon's market value has fallen 42 per cent this year as the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has taken a toll on the energy sector. However, its stock has been a laggard for years, dropping 54 per cent over the last five years compared with an 18 per cent gain in the benchmark US S&P 500 stock index.

