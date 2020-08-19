LATAM Airlines reports a loss of US$890 millon in second quarter

LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, on Tuesday reported a net loss of US$890 million for the second quarter, hit by the coronavirus pandemic that drove the company into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait to check in for their flights at the departure area of Latam airlines inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

The carrier posted a 75per cent drop in revenue between April and June, due to widespread travel restrictions around Latin America.

