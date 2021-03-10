LATAM Airlines reports US$963 million loss in fourth quarter

LATAM Airlines Group, the region's largest airline, on Tuesday reported a loss of US$962.5 million in the fourth quarter, hurt by a second wave of the pandemic which has hit Latin America particularly hard.

SANTIAGO: LATAM Airlines Group, the region's largest airline, on Tuesday reported a loss of US$962.5 million in the fourth quarter, hurt by a second wave of the pandemic which has hit Latin America particularly hard.

LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection last May and is still going through a court-supervised reorganization in the United States.

Overall in 2020, the airline lost US$4.6 billion, compared with a pre-pandemic profit of US$196 million in 2019.

The airline had US$1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year, it said, buffered by significant new debt brought on during the bankruptcy process.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Richard Pullin)