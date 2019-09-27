Latam Airlines shares jump over 30per cent after Delta says it will buy stake



SANTIAGO: Shares in LATAM Airlines Group surged more than 30per cent at the market open on Friday, the day after Delta Air Lines said it would buy a 20per cent stake in the company for US$1.9 billion, creating a major new airline partnership and ending the Chilean carrier's ties with American Airlines.

LATAM shares were up by 33per cent within an hour of Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA's stock exchange opening. U.S.-listed shares were up 39.3per cent before the market opened.

The surprise deal with Latin America's largest carrier will give Delta a much bigger footprint in the region, a growth market in which LATAM flies to dozens of destinations including cities in Argentina, Peru and Brazil.

The LATAM deal is Delta's largest since it merged with Northwest Airlines a decade ago.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

