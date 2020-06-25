Latest US sanctions on Iran target steel and other metal companies

The United States on Thursday targeted Iran with another round of sanctions on eight firms, this time targeting steel and other metal companies, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.

The affected companies include five firms linked to Mobarakeh Steel Company, the notice said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)