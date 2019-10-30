Lead China, US trade negotiators will speak again soon: China foreign ministry

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that lead China and U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon after a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Working-level China-U.S. Trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

