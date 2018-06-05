Legg Mason to pay US$64 million to resolve US allegations of Libya bribery scheme

Asset management firm Legg Mason Inc has entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and agreed to pay US$64.2 million to resolve allegations it violated anti-bribery laws through one of its subsidiaries in Libya, the department said on Monday.

WASHINGTON: Asset management firm Legg Mason Inc has entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and agreed to pay US$64.2 million to resolve allegations it violated anti-bribery laws through one of its subsidiaries in Libya, the department said on Monday.

The Justice Department said in a statement that as part of the deal it agreed to not prosecute the company.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)