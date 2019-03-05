Asia's first Legoland may be sold

KUALA LUMPUR: Fancy owning a Legoland theme park complete with 15,000 models made of millions of plastic bricks and dozens of attractions?

It could all be yours for just US$245 million if the owners of Malaysia Legoland push ahead with a sale.

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah is considering selling Asia's first Legoland, Bloomberg News reported, after the investment vehicle Monday (Mar 5) reported weak results for last year.

The park, located in the southern state of Johor, could be valued at around one billion ringgit (US$245 million) including debt, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The size of 50 football pitches, the theme park contains models of Asian landmarks, such as the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia and Beijing's Forbidden City, as well as rides such as rollercoasters and a water park.

A model of Malaysia's KLIA airport made of Lego at Malaysia's Legoland Park in Johor Bahru. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

One of several Legolands around the world including in Britain and Japan, it is owned by a Khazanah unit and operated by Merlin Entertainments.

The sovereign wealth fund's managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told a press conference that Khazanah had not yet received any offers for Legoland, state news agency Bernama reported.

"We are not in talks with anyone at this point of time," he said.

Khazanah did not respond to requests for comment.

