Lennar rides US housing boom to exceed profit estimates

Lennar Corp on Tuesday posted a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter profit as historically low mortgage rates and a COVID-19 pandemic-induced shift to suburban living encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

REUTERS: Lennar Corp beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as historically low mortgage rates and a COVID-19 pandemic-induced shift to suburban living encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

The housing market has been one of the persistent bright spots throughout the coronavirus-driven recession. However, it faces prospects of a slowdown as mortgage rates rise on the back of a surge in U.S. Treasury yields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lennar estimated second-quarter orders - an indicator of future sales - between 16,500 homes and 16,700 homes, above analysts' estimates of 16,240 homes, helped in part by a shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

"A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand," Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said.

The Miami, Florida-based homebuilder's shares were 1per cent higher in extended trading, having gained over 16per cent so far this year.

But Lennar's delivery forecast of between 14,200 homes and 14,400 homes was below expectations of 15,067 homes, as land constraints and soaring lumber prices limit homebuilding activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's profit jumped more than two-fold in the first quarter to US$1 billion, buoyed by a one-time gain of US$469.7 million related to its investment in online real estate firm Opendoor Technologies Inc, which went public in December.

Excluding that, profit was US$2.04 per share, higher than analysts' estimates of US$1.71 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Orders surged 25.8per cent to 15,570 homes, while the number of homes sold jumped 19.3per cent to 12,314. Revenue rose 18per cent to US$5.33 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)