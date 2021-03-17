Lennar rides US housing boom to post more than two-fold surge in profit

Lennar Corp on Tuesday posted a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter profit as historically low mortgage rates and a COVID-19 pandemic-induced shift to suburban living encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

REUTERS: Lennar Corp on Tuesday posted a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter profit as historically low mortgage rates and a COVID-19 pandemic-induced shift to suburban living encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$1 billion, or US$3.20 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$398.5 million, or US$1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)