Lenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512per cent beats estimates

HONG KONG: China's Lenovo Group, the biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Thursday a better-than-expected rise of 512per cent in fourth-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from those working from home as COVID-19 curbs persisted.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to US$260 million, above an average estimate of US$204.7 million from seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Pei Li)