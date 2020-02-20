Lenovo third-quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise

SHANGHAI: Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group reported an 11 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, slightly beating analysts' estimates, due to higher shipments.

Lenovo's net profit in the quarter ended December rose to US$258 million, compared with an average US$223 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to US$14.1 billion from US$14 billion in the same quarter last year, compared to an average US$13.6 billion estimate of 10 analysts.

