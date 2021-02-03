Lenovo third-quarter profit tops expectations

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 53per cent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from people working from home as COVID-19 restrictions persisted.

SHANGHAI: China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 53per cent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from people working from home as COVID-19 restrictions persisted.

Net profit jumped to US$395 million for the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of US$293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 22per cent to US$17.25 billion.

