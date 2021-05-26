Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

Business

Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

Italian defence group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo on an office building in New York, U.S.
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Source: Reuters

