Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure
Italian defence group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.
MILAN: Italian defence group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.
The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)