Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

MILAN: Italian defence group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)