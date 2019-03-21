Levi Strauss IPO priced at US$17 per share

Levi Strauss & Co's initial public offering of 36.7 million shares was priced at US$17 per share, above the expected range of US$14 to US$16.

Jeans trousers are displayed at a Levi Strauss store in New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker "LEVI".

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

