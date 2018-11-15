Levi Strauss is planning to go public: CNBC

Apparel maker Levi Strauss & Co is planning an initial public offering, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/2zSjbDL on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company, which plans to raise about US$600 million to US$800 million, is likely to go public in the first quarter of 2019, sources told CNBC.

The company, which makes Levi's jeans, is aiming to debut with a valuation of about US$5 billion, the report said.

Levi Strauss was not immediately available for comments.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)