Levi Strauss valued at US$6.6b as IPO prices above target

NEW YORK: Levi Strauss & Co said it sold US$623.3 million in shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday (Mar 20), as the US jeans manufacturer looks to return to the stock market after 34 years as a family-owned company.

With the stock market hovering near all-time highs, Levi priced its IPO at US$17 share, just above its target range of US$14 to US$16, valuing the company at about US$6.6 billion.

Levi Strauss is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker "LEVI".

The success of the IPO underscores the diverging fortunes of retail companies. Tens of thousands of brick-and-mortar stores have closed in the last few years under pressure from e-commerce firms such as Amazon.com Inc, but vendors with consistently popular offerings such as Levi have flourished, as they reach more shoppers through online channels.

In the IPO, US$462.4 million worth of stock was sold by existing stockholders and the company sold US$160.9 million in shares.

Levi is setting the stage for a bumper year for IPOs that will also feature the likes of ride-hailing startups Lyft Inc and Uber Technologies Inc later this year.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank Of America and Morgan Stanley are among the main underwriters of the IPO.