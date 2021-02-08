LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by US$750 million to US$3.25 billion - media

Vietnam has awarded a licence to South Korea's LG Display Co. to raise its investment in the country's northern port city of Haiphong by US$750 million to US$3.25 billion, local media reported on Monday.

A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul
A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

The additional investment will help to expand production capacity in the city and would be completed by May and see 5,000 new jobs created, Vietnam Finance online newspaper reported. LG did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

