LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by US$750 million to US$3.25 billion - media

HANOI: Vietnam has awarded a licence to South Korea's LG Display Co. to raise its investment in the country's northern port city of Haiphong by US$750 million to US$3.25 billion, local media reported on Monday.

The additional investment will help to expand production capacity in the city and would be completed by May and see 5,000 new jobs created, Vietnam Finance online newspaper reported. LG did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

