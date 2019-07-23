LG Display says to invest US$2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

Business

LG Display says to invest US$2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016
FILE PHOTO: A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bookmark

SEOUL: LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The display screen maker said in a statement the company would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, editing by G Crosse)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark