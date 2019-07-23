LG Display says to invest US$2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

SEOUL: LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The display screen maker said in a statement the company would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

