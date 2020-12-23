LG Electronics, Magna to set up US$1 billion JV to make electric car gear
TORONTO/SEOUL: South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to set up a US$1 billion joint venture (JV) with automotive supplier Magna International Inc.
The JV, tentatively called LG Magna e-Powertrain, will manufacture e-motors, inverters and onboard chargers, according to LG Electronics.
