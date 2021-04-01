Liberty Steel owner Gupta says he owes many billions to Greensill

Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta said his business owed "many billions" of pounds to failed lender Greensill Capital but he expected other financiers to back him.

FILE PHOTO: Liberty Steel&apos;s Sanjeev Gupta pictured in Scotland
FILE PHOTO: Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta smiles outside the company's Liberty Steel processing mill in Dalzell, Scotland, Britain April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
"It is many billions, but also remember that we are one of the largest steel companies in the world, a very substantial aluminium business, and a substantial renewable energy business so it should be reflected in that light," Gupta told BBC radio.

