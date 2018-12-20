Libya's government says El Sharara oilfield reopened after PM's visit

Libya's government of national accord said on Wednesday El Sharara oilfield had reopened following the visit of Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to the field.

BENGHAZI: Libya's government of national accord said on Wednesday El Sharara oilfield had reopened following the visit of Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to the field.

Earlier a source said al-Sarraj flew to the southern El Sharara oilfield to meet protesters who had shut down the facility.

Advertisement

"Dialogue is the only way to solve problems," al-Sarraj said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)