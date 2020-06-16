Lighting maker Signify: UV light 'degrades' coronavirus quickly

Signify, the world's largest lighting manufacturer, said on Tuesday researchers at Boston University had confirmed an ultraviolet light made by the company works to degrade most coronavirus in a laboratory setting in a matter of seconds.

The sun's rays are already known to degrade viruses outdoors, and the lighting maker hopes UV lights can be used to help reduce the amount of virus in indoor areas.

"Given the potential of the technology to aid the fight against the coronavirus, Signify will not keep the technology for its exclusive use but make it available to other lighting companies," CEO Eric Rondolat said in a statement.

"To service the growing need for disinfection we will increase our production capacity multifold in the coming months.”

