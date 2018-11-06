Lilly lifts earnings forecast as newer drugs provide boost

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co's third-quarter profit more than doubled, led by higher demand for its newer treatments such as diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis medicine Taltz.

Trulicity, which overtook diabetes drug Humalog as Lilly's best-selling medicine earlier this year, had revenue of US$816.2 million in the three months ended September, up about 55 percent from a year earlier.

The result also exceeded a Wall Street consensus estimate of US$801 million, according to brokerage SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Meanwhile, sales of Humalog dipped 4.5 percent and fell short of expectations.

Lilly is a leading developer of diabetes treatments, but its older drugs such as Humalog have faced rising competition, forcing the Indiana-headquartered company to invest in newer diabetes drugs like Trulicity.

Taltz made sales of US$263.9 million, above the US$252 million expected by analysts on average.

Lilly raised its 2018 adjusted earnings forecast to between US$5.55 and US$5.60 per share, from US$5.40 to US$5.50 per share.

Net income more than doubled to US$1.15 billion.

Excluding one-time items, Lilly earned US$1.39 per share, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to US$6.06 billion, edging past analysts' expectations of US$6.05 billion.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)