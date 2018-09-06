Lilly's Elanco unit expects IPO to raise up to US$1.45 billion

Eli Lilly & Co's Elanco Animal Health unit on Thursday said it expects its initial public offering of 62.9 million shares to raise up to US$1.45 billion.

The IPO is expected to be priced between US$20-US$23 per share. At the high end of the range, the company would have a valuation of about US$8 billion.

In July, Lilly said it would take Elanco public, marking the end of a nine-month review that weighed options for the unit.

Analysts have cited the strong growth of top animal-health company Zoetis Inc since Pfizer listed it about five years ago.

Zoetis' IPO https://www.reuters.com/article/us-zoetis-idUSBRE90U1EE20130131 raised US$2.2 billion and the company currently has a market capitalization of US$43 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, Elanco's net income wasUS$9.9 million and the company brought in revenue of US$1.5 billion.

