Lilly says manufacturing, compliance heads to retire

LONDON: Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday the chiefs of its manufacturing division and the ethics and compliance department will step down from their roles in the coming months.

Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of Lilly's manufacturing operations, will retire in early May, after nearly two decades with the company, Lilly said.

O'Neill, 62, will be replaced by Edgardo Hernandez, who is currently senior vice president of the drugmaker's global injectible drug product and device manufacturing division.

The drugmaker also said Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Melissa Barnes will retire in June.

Barnes, 52, has been with the company for 26 years and will be replaced by Lilly Deputy General Counsel Alonzo Weems.

