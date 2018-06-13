Linde-Praxair deal gets Brazil antitrust nod

Linde-Praxair deal gets Brazil antitrust nod

Brazil's antitrust regulator on Wednesday approved the US$80 billion merger of gas group Linde AG and Praxair Inc, as long as the companies go ahead with an undisclosed asset sale plan.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich
Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Reuters reported last week that Linde and Praxair have slashed the bidding pool for the more than US$4 billion worth of assets they are jointly selling, according to people familiar with the matter. The board of antitrust regulator Cade unanimously voted to approve the transaction.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

