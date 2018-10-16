Linde says FTC's Commissioners looking into merger

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Industrial gases maker Linde said on Monday it had completed work with the staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on remedies to secure approval for the proposed merger with Praxair and that the package had been submitted to the FTC's Commissioners.

"A successful completion of the business combination requires that the FTC approve the proposed sales and commitments and provide clearance by the end of 24 October 2018 CEST," Linde said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)