Line survey finds 7per cent of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

A survey of Line Corp's chat app users in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures in partnership with Japan's health ministry found 7.1per cent of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

TOKYO: A survey of Line Corp's chat app users in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures in partnership with Japan's health ministry found 7.1per cent of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

A total of 443 people in Tokyo are infected with coronavirus according to official figures. Line's survey found that 7.1per cent out of 63,843 people responding in Tokyo reported at least one of the symptoms of the virus, including high fever or a bad cough, between March 27-30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That puts the number of people reporting symptoms from a limited sample at around 4,500, although having such symptoms does not prove coronavirus infection and the respondees were self-selecting.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)