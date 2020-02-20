Lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to go private

L Brands Inc is selling a controlling stake in its Victoria's Secret unit to investment firm Sycamore Partners, valuing the lingerie brand at US$1.1 billion, as focuses on its core Bath & Body Works brand.

FILE PHOTO: A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

L Brands added that long-time Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner would step down from the role after the close of the transaction and become chairman emeritus.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said Sycamore Partners would own 55per cent of Victoria's Secret and take the business private, while L Brands would retain a 45per cent stake.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

