LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Business

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

Professional networking website LinkedIn's chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1.

LinkedIn CEO Weiner speaks at the TechCrunch Distrupt 2013 technology conference in San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn, speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 technology conference in San Francisco, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Bookmark

REUTERS: Professional networking website LinkedIn's chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1.

Head of product Ryan Roslansky will take over as CEO of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, Weiner said in a post https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/its-time-my-next-play-linkedins-new-ceo-jeff-weiner on his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark