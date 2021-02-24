LinkedIn says working to resolve technical glitch on platform

LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it was investigating a technical issue on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

REUTERS: LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it was investigating a technical issue on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn.

"We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution," LinkedIn said.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

