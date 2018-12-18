LinkedIn to set up office in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, will be setting up an office in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2019, it announced on Tuesday (Dec 18).

The move will help the company better serve its 4 million Malaysian users and scale up its business in the Asia Pacific region.

Speaking to Bernama, Asia Pacific Managing Director Olivier Legrand said that LinkedIn is also keen to tap into Southeast Asia's population of around 600 million to create access to economic opportunities for its professionals.

The company already has more than 28 million members in Southeast Asia, he said in a statement.

"As the company continues to strengthen its offerings for small and medium business customers in Malaysia, our aim is to serve this growing segment in the region," he added.