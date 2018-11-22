Indonesia's Lion Air to meet Boeing next week to discuss MAX series orders

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Lion Air plans to meet Boeing Co on Nov 30 to review the airline's orders for Boeing 737 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Lion Air's director of safety and security Daniel Putut said on Thursday (Nov 22).

Lion Air, one of Boeing's largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of US$6.24 billion. Its overall pipeline of orders is for 261 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Putut told reporters.

Indonesia's transport and safety committee is due to announce next week the preliminary results of an investigation into the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet that slammed into the sea on Oct 29 just minutes after taking off, killing all 189 on board.

