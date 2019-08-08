Lithium producer Albemarle raises 2019 adjusted profit forecast

Albemarle Corp raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast after posting a 10per cent jump in the second quarter on Wednesday, as the world's largest lithium producer sold more volumes of lithium and bromine at higher prices.

REUTERS: Albemarle Corp raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast after posting a 10per cent jump in the second quarter on Wednesday, as the world's largest lithium producer sold more volumes of lithium and bromine at higher prices.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to US$164.3 million, or US$1.55 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from US$150 million, or US$1.36 per share, a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast to between US$6.25 and US$6.65, from US$6.10 to US$6.50 expected earlier.

