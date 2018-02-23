Lloyds Bank discloses gender pay gap of 33%

LONDON: Lloyds Banking Group on Friday (Feb 23) disclosed a gender pay gap of 32.8 per cent, becoming the latest major British financial institution to say how the lack of women in senior roles is skewing average pay levels.

The bank said it was the first FTSE 100 company to make a public commitment to have women fill 40 per cent of senior roles by 2020.

"However, we do not want to stop here and recognise that there is still more work to do. We remain committed to our gender target and closing the pay gap,” a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday disclosed a gender pay gap of 37 per cent. Barclays this week disclosed a gap in its investment bank of 50 per cent, drawing criticism from lawmakers.