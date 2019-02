Lloyds Bank hires Morgan Stanley banker Chalmers as CFO

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group has hired senior Morgan Stanley banker William Chalmers as its new chief financial officer.

Chalmers will replace the outgoing George Culmer in June this year, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

