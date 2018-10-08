Lloyds Banking Group to merge £13 billion wealth arm with Schroders: Sky News

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is to merge its 13 billion pounds (US$17.06 billion) wealth management arm into a new joint venture with asset manager Schroders Plc , Sky news reported on Sunday.

The deal will see Lloyds owning 50.1 percent‎ of the new joint venture with Schroders owning the rest, Sky said, citing sources.

Sky News said the new joint venture will be part of a three-pronged tie-up between the companies, with Schroders taking on a 109 billion pounds investment management contract from Lloyds-owned Scottish Widows.

The third leg of the Lloyds-Schroders deal involves wealth manager Cazenove Capital, Sky reported.

Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja, Editing by William Maclean)

