Lloyds criticised for mishandling compensation for victims of major fraud

LONDON: Lloyds Banking Group has been criticised for mishandling a compensation scheme for victims of one of Britain's biggest banking scandals in a report published on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The bank's scheme had 'serious shortcomings', retired judge Ross Cranston said in a review into how Lloyds compensated victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank, which has paid more than 100 million pounds (US$128.30 million) in compensation over the fraud, said it would offer all victims the option to have their cases independently reviewed.

