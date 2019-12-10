Lloyds criticised for mishandling compensation for victims of major fraud

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London, Britain Jul 28, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)
LONDON: Lloyds Banking Group has been criticised for mishandling a compensation scheme for victims of one of Britain's biggest banking scandals in a report published on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The bank's scheme had 'serious shortcomings', retired judge Ross Cranston said in a review into how Lloyds compensated victims.

The bank, which has paid more than 100 million pounds (US$128.30 million) in compensation over the fraud, said it would offer all victims the option to have their cases independently reviewed.

