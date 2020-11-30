Lloyds names HSBC's Charlie Nunn as new Chief Executive
LONDON: LLoyds Banking Group said on Monday that Charlie Nunn, currently head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC, is to be its next Chief Executive.
Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio who said in July that he would step down next year once a successor was appointed.
