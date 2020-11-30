Lloyds names HSBC's Charlie Nunn as new Chief Executive

LLoyds Banking Group said on Monday that Charlie Nunn, currently head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC, is to be its next Chief Executive.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive officer of HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking division poses for a pho
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Nunn, chief executive officer of HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking division poses for a photograph in London, Britain February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio who said in July that he would step down next year once a successor was appointed.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Source: Reuters

