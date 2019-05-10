LME appoints first chairwoman in its history

The London Metal Exchange (LME) has appointed Standard Chartered and ConocoPhillips board member Gay Huey Evans as its new chairwoman, the first in its 142-year history.

Evans, who is also on the board of Itau BBA International and has previously worked at Citi, Barclays Capital and the UK's Financial Services Authority, will replace Sir Brian Bender in December.

"Her global experience in developing policy and growing markets, (and) her deep understanding of risk, governance and regulation, will be paramount to the LME as we continue to grow in an ever-changing landscape," the exchange's Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain said.

Evans takes the reins as many industries, including metals trading, come under the spotlight due to a lack of diversity.

The last woman trader on the LME's iconic "open-outcry" trading floor left in 2013.

