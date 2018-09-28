Lockheed agrees to cut price for new F-35 fighter jets: Pentagon

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin announced a US$11.5 billion deal for 141 F-35 fighter jets, the biggest batch yet, lowering the price for the most common version of the stealthy jet by 5.4 percent to US$89.2 million each, the Pentagon said on Friday.

A preliminary deal was struck in July clearing the way for a larger multi-year purchase that aims to bring the cost per jet down to US$80 million by 2020. The final terms of that deal were announced on Friday.

Bringing down the cost of the world's most expensive defense program is crucial to securing more orders in the United States and abroad.

President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have criticized the F-35 program for delays and cost overruns, but the price per jet has steadily declined in recent years as production increased.

The agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense removes a crucial road block from the ongoing negotiations for a multi-year deal for the fighters that is expected to consist of three tranches over fiscal years 2018-2020.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washginton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

