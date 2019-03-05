Lockheed gets US$1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp will receive the first payment toward the installation a US$15 billion missile defense system in Saudi Arabia as part of a US$110 billion arms package the Trump administration said it negotiated with the Kingdom in 2017, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The Pentagon awarded Lockheed a US$946 million payment for the foreign military sale.
