Lockheed gets US$1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system

WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp will receive the first payment toward the installation a US$15 billion missile defense system in Saudi Arabia as part of a US$110 billion arms package the Trump administration said it negotiated with the Kingdom in 2017, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Pentagon awarded Lockheed a US$946 million payment for the foreign military sale.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)