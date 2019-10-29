Lockheed Martin awarded US$7 billion US defense contract: Pentagon
Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$7 billion modification to a contract providing for 114 F-35 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the governments of Norway, Australia and Italy, the Pentagon said on Monday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)