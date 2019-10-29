Lockheed Martin awarded US$7 billion US defense contract: Pentagon

FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35B stealth fighter is seen on the USS Wasp (LHD 1) amphibious assa
FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35B stealth fighter is seen on the USS Wasp (LHD 1) amphibious assault carrier off Japan's southernmost island of Okinawa March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$7 billion modification to a contract providing for 114 F-35 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the governments of Norway, Australia and Italy, the Pentagon said on Monday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

