Lockheed Martin hits 2019 F-35 delivery target of 131 jets

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it has reached its 2019 target to deliver 131 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defense contractor built 47per cent more jets this year.

REUTERS: Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it has reached its 2019 target to deliver 131 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defense contractor built 47per cent more jets this year.

The world's largest defense contractor said that in 2020 it aims to deliver 141 F-35s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)