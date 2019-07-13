Lockheed Martin plans to expand Milwaukee plant workforce by 15per cent

REUTERS: Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it plans to increase the workforce at its Milwaukee facility by more than 15per cent this year.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump gave a 30-minute speech on trade at the plant run by Derco, a unit of the F-35 fighter jet maker.

Derco, which makes aircraft spare parts, also provides logistics and technical support for fixed-wing planes. (https://bit.ly/2LPg4Eh)

Trump has campaigned on rebuilding the manufacturing sector to create high-paying American manufacturing jobs, partly by pushing other countries for more favorable terms on trade.

