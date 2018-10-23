Lockheed Martin profit rises 17 percent in third quarter

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by more production of F-35 fighter jets.

Net income rose to US$1.47 billion, or US$5.14 per share, in the third quarter, from US$963 million, or US$3.32 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 16 percent to US$14.31 billion.

Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson said the company had "another quarter of strong growth leading us to improve our expectations for our full-year financial results.”

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company raised its 2018 net sales forecast to US$53 billion from a range of US$51.6 billion to US$53.1 billion.

Full-year profit is expected to rise to US$17.50 per share from its earlier estimate of US$16.75 to US$17.05.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, DC; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)