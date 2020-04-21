Lockheed Martin quarterly revenue rises 9.2per cent

Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 9.2per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jets.

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic was causing issues such as delays of supplier deliveries, as it marginally lowered it full-year sales outlook, while keeping the earnings per share forecast unchanged.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

